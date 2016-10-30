Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Oct. 31

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider construction of four one-bedroom, single-family attached residences an Ash Street.
Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-462-4200. Annual update on districtwide attendance; one-to-one technology update.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Adopt TEAM Lucia Mar goal and priority areas.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-227-7276. Continue a hearing on whether to approve removal of one valley oak tree at 1803 Spring St., based on an arborist report that the tree has decay, and replace it with seven valley oaks; discuss quarterly budget report; discuss whether to give any direction to the new Airport Commission or city staff.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Authorize bidding for pier reconstruction project.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Review of the 2017-18 fiscal year budget goals and policies, budget balancing strategies and approaches, and board priorities; receive an update and provide direction on the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) strategy.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Annual public hearing for Tourism Business Improvement District; 2016 building and fire codes; 2020 Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan; Public Works annual report.
