SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 31

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
It appears that the rain will remain north of Monterey Bay on Monday, with a slight possibility of light rain showers moving across the Central Coast early Tuesday morning with the passage of a weak cold front. Marine low clouds with areas of fog will develop Monday night, with temperatures mostly in the 50s for the trick-or-treaters.
Fair, dry and warmer conditions are expected to return by Wednesday and persist through Friday, with temperatures returning to above-seasonal averages in the coastal regions under mostly clear skies and gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds.
The marine layer is expected to return along the coastline next weekend with areas of mist and drizzle. At this time, the next chance for significant rain is Nov. 14 and 15.
Surf report
Monday’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 11- to 18-second period) Wednesday.
An 11- to 13-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline Thursday, decreasing to 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 16-second period) Friday. This northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further lower to 8 to 10 feet (with a 7- to 14 second period) Saturday into Sunday.
A long-period Gulf of Alaska swell is expected to arrive along our coastline Nov. 8.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 61 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 56 and 59 degrees Tuesday into Sunday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
46 69
45 75
41 74
42 77
43 79
44 78
42 75
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53 71
53 75
52 78
53 82
52 83
54 82
51 76
