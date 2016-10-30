Local

October 30, 2016 1:14 PM

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 31

By John Lindsey

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

It appears that the rain will remain north of Monterey Bay on Monday, with a slight possibility of light rain showers moving across the Central Coast early Tuesday morning with the passage of a weak cold front. Marine low clouds with areas of fog will develop Monday night, with temperatures mostly in the 50s for the trick-or-treaters.

Fair, dry and warmer conditions are expected to return by Wednesday and persist through Friday, with temperatures returning to above-seasonal averages in the coastal regions under mostly clear skies and gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds.

The marine layer is expected to return along the coastline next weekend with areas of mist and drizzle. At this time, the next chance for significant rain is Nov. 14 and 15.

Surf report

Monday’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 11- to 18-second period) Wednesday.

An 11- to 13-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline Thursday, decreasing to 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 16-second period) Friday. This northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further lower to 8 to 10 feet (with a 7- to 14 second period) Saturday into Sunday.

A long-period Gulf of Alaska swell is expected to arrive along our coastline Nov. 8.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 61 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 56 and 59 degrees Tuesday into Sunday.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

46 69

45 75

41 74

42 77

43 79

44 78

42 75

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

53 71

53 75

52 78

53 82

52 83

54 82

51 76

