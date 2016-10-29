Morro Bay electrical fire leaves man, dog without a home

Morro Bay firefighters responded to two electrical fires on Friday night, including one that left a man and his dog homeless.
The first fire occurred at about 9:25 p.m. at the Estero Bay RV Park in the 400 block of Atascadero Road in Morro Bay, Fire Chief Steven Knuckles said. A man and his dog living in a recreational vehicle were both able to escape the fire, although the man suffered minor burn injuries. Their home was destroyed and they are being cared for by the American Red Cross and a local church, Knuckles said.
The cause of the fire was “misuse of electrical adapters,” he said.
Firefighters responded to a second electrical fire at 10:45 p.m. at a floating dock in the 1200 block of Embarcadero. The fire was quickly extinguished before it spread to a nearby restaurant boats and no one was injured, Knuckles said. The cause of that fire was an electrically-charged power line on the dock that was not connected to a boat, he said.
Knuckles emphasized that electrical fires are common and can be avoided. “Misuse of extension cords and power strips is a leading cause of fires and fire deaths nationwide,” he said. “I’d like everyone to check their home and business to make sure they are not overloaded or misused.”
Knuckles said extension cords should not be overloaded, not run under carpets or squeezed through door cracks, and not plugged into each other. Only one power strip should be used per electrical outlet.
