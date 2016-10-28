New ghost tour gives haunting look at Dana Adobe’s spooky 177-year history

Sometimes fact is scarier than fiction, especially when it comes to the 177-year history of the Dana Adobe in Nipomo.
The Dana Cultural Center will hold a candlelit ghostly tour of the historic home Saturday evening, as part of the nonprofit organization’s new Halloween activities.
“The stories we have to tell are based in history,” said Helen Daurio, a Dana Adobe volunteer. “They actually have happened. And they’re not for the faint of heart. Some of them are quite shocking.”
Built in 1839, the Adobe was the family home of Capt. William Dana and Maria Josefa Carrillo for the latter part of the 19th century, a time characterized by vaqueros, vigilante justice, military occupation and the shifting ownership of California. The home is the oldest still-standing residence between the missions in San Luis Obispo and Santa Ynez.
“There were a lot of people coming here with a lot of different experiences,” volunteer Alan Daurio said Thursday as he stood in the candlelit front room of the home.
The Daurios were in costume, with Alan sporting a red poncho and Helen bedecked in a black lace mantilla.
The Daurios are two of several “ghosts” on the tour who tell how they met their untimely ends in or around the home.
“We’ve had happy (stories), but we’ve also had sad, tragic, strange and gruesome,” Alan Daurio said.
But don’t worry, it isn’t meant to be a heart-pounding fright fest.
They were tight-lipped about exactly what tales would be told during the tour, saying only that the stories include men, women and children, plus the appearance of a wagon used by the last Dana son who lived at the Adobe before the turn of the century.
Though most of the tales will come from docents and volunteers dressed up as the home’s previous residents, the Daurios didn’t negate the possibility of supernatural appearances.
Over the years, they said, docents and volunteers have reported strange occurrences at the home, such as door alarms going off for no reason, lights turning on and off in unoccupied rooms and even a run-in between Marina Washburn, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, and a mysteriously moving gate. They all tend to happen late at night, when few people are around, they said.
Following the last ghost tour the group did Oct. 22, they even had a ghost hunting group express an interest in examining the house for evidence of the supernatural.
“It’s an old house,” Alan Daurio said, “so there are all kinds of stories and all kinds of occurrences.”
Happy haunting.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
If you go
The guided tours start every 10 minutes from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Reservation tickets can be purchased on the Dana Adobe website at www.DanaAdobe.org or by calling 805-929-5679. Tickets may also be purchased at the property on a first-come, first-served basis.
