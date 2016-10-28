6 spooky things to do this Halloween weekend in SLO County

It’s that ghoulish time of year again: Halloween is fast approaching. And although the spooky celebration officially falls on a Monday this year, there are plenty of haunted festivities worth checking out over the next few days. Here are a few of our picks:
Arroyo Grande’s Halloween carnival and haunted maze
Looking for something family friendly in South County? The city of Arroyo Grande’s Halloween carnival and haunted maze sounds like a frighteningly good bet. The annual event kicks off Saturday at Elm Street Park (an apt name for park holding a Halloween event, wouldn’t you say?). Here’s what you can expect to find: carnival games, candy and toy prizes, hot dogs and hamburgers, shaved ice, a costume contest, and a pumpkin-decorating contest. (To enter the pumpkin event, bring a decorated one from home.) And, let’s not be spooked into forgetting the haunted maze!
When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Elm Street Park, Ash and Elm streets in Arroyo Grande.
Cost: Carnival area tickets are $3 per child and $1 per adult at the door; admission to the haunted maze is $2 per person; food items range from $2 to $3.
More information: City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department, 805-473- 5476.
Downtown trick-or-treating in Paso Robles
North County families might want to head over to downtown Paso Robles for their Halloween fun. Business owners and the city have been prepping for Halloween by adorning downtown with festive scarecrows created by local schoolkids. Early Monday evening, downtown is turned over to the trick-or-treaters, who can bounce from business to business to get some ghoulish goodies. There also will be Halloween-themed musical performance, a dance demonstration and free photos with some spooky witches.
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Downtown Paso Robles.
Cost: Free to trick-or-treat.
More information: Paso Robles Main Street Association, 805-238-4103.
Pumpkins on the Pismo Beach Pier
If a beachside setting is where you’d like to celebrate Halloween, then you’re in luck. Pumpkins on the Pier returns to Pismo Beach on Saturday. The event begins relatively early — 10 a.m. — so it’s a good way to kick off the festivities if you’ve got multiple Halloween celebrations on your agenda. It’s free, but get there early: The first 500 children under 12 will get a pumpkin to decorate. There also will be costume contests, games, crafts and bounce houses. The children’s costume contest starts at 11:30 a.m. and includes prizes in four age divisions. An adult costume contest is after that. The 10th annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza is next, from noon to 2 p.m. at participating downtown businesses.
When: Starts 10 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Pismo Beach Pier.
Cost: Free.
More information: Pismo Beach Recreation Division, 805-773-7063.
Parade and trick-or-treating in Morro Bay
What’s better than trick-or-treating? How about a map to guide you on your candy quest? A Monday afternoon trip to Morro Bay just might be in order, as the city is hosting its third annual Trick-or-Treat event. . Beginning at 3:15 p.m., costume-clad youngsters can pick up their trick-or-treat guide maps at Grandma’s Frozen Yogurt and Waffle Shop before visiting nearby businesses to earn their treats. In addition to the trick-or-treating, a special Halloween parade will take place at Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard beginning at 5 p.m. And that’s not all: There also will be a costume contest with prizes. (And, pssst, parents: Later on, the 16th annual Halloween Bash at Otter Rock Cafe starts at 8 p.m.)
When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Parade at Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard; map pickup at 307 Morro Bay Blvd.
Cost: Free.
More information: Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce, 805-772-4467, info@morrochamber.org.
Haunted ghost tours at Dana Adobe
Here’s one for the Halloween history buffs. See the historic Dana Adobe in a new light Saturday by taking a guided ghost tour through the 177-year-old structure. “You will hear enchanting and chilling tales of fun and fascinating stories featuring local legends, history, and folk tales, and who knows who you might meet along the way,” Helen Daurio, DANA board member and storyteller, said in a recent news release. The tours are expected to include tragic tales and haunting stories not normally shared with members of the public. The tours will take brave and curious visitors through creeky, candlelit rooms, where they will be regaled with the aforementioned stories of those who died more than a century ago — but still might haunt the structure to this day.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday (guided tours start every 10 minutes) .
Where: 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo.
Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door (reservations recommended).
More information: www.DanaAdobe.org, 805-929-5679.
The Haunt in Atascadero
It just wouldn’t be Halloween in San Luis Obispo County without “The Haunt” in Atascadero. The popular haunted house attraction already has seen a lot of visitors this month, and it is open at 7 p.m. Friday through Monday to give the Halloween season a proper sendoff. This year’s theme is the “Nightmare Asylum,” and if you’re looking to get scared, it could be just what the doctor ordered.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Where: 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero.
Cost: $10 regular admission, $20 VIP pass, $35 for group of 4 (with coupon).
More information: http://midstatescare.com.
