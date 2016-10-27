Helicopter rescues man trapped in rollover on Los Padres hilltop

Emergency responders on Thursday used a helicopter to airlift a man involved in a rollover crash on a remote trail in Los Padres National Forest near Pozo.
The man was driving around 12:51 p.m. on the Las Chiches Cutoff Trail, which extends up a hill from Pozo Road, when his vehicle somehow rolled over, causing him to become trapped inside, according to Cal Fire.
Multiple agencies, including Cal Fire and the Los Padres National Forest Service, responded to the scene.
Several crew members hiked about a mile up the trail to extricate the man from his vehicle, according to Cal Fire. A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter was then used to airlift the man off the trail to a San Luis Ambulance crew.
The extent of the man’s injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.
