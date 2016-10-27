SLO DMV back to normal after statewide computer outage

San Luis Obispo’s Department of Motor Vehicles office was back in business Thursday, after a statewide computer outage shut down some services at facilities throughout California.
The outage, which spokesman Jaime Garza said was caused by “the loss of several hard disks in a primary and backup system,” affected many of the DMV’s 188 offices throughout the state. Hackers didn’t infiltrate the DMV’s system — the outages were caused by a computer hardware failure, Garza said.
Starting Monday, some DMVs were unable to process vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses and identification cards, although staff were able to conduct driving and knowledge tests and customers could access online services and use self-service terminals for registration renewals.
San Luis Obispo’s office was “back up and running” as of Thursday morning, Garza said.
As of 11 a.m., 21 DMV offices were still affected by the outage.
Drivers who had a vehicle registration due during the outage can avoid paying penalties by filing a statement of facts or writing a letter explaining why the payment was late, Garza said.
