Vietnam War, other veterans honored at SLO luncheon

More than 300 Vietnam War veterans were honored Thursday in a luncheon held at the Madonna Inn Expo Center.
The event was the final celebration of three consecutive annual luncheons to honor local veterans hosted by the local chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars. Also honored at the event, which was attended by about 800 people, were dozens of other veterans who served in Korea or World War II.
The event included presentations of plaques and personalized certifications of recognition from local political leaders, including representatives from the Assembly, Senate, Board of Supervisors of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and other government bodies.
“It’s a worthy effort,” said Joe Brocato, chapter president of the MOWW. “They have been much maligned, unfairly so. I talk to each and every one of them before they come for this event. They are good people and thankful they’re finally getting some recognition.”
