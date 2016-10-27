SLO Farmers Market, Halloween festivities canceled due to rain forecast

The downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market and Halloween festivities scheduled for Thursday night were canceled due to the impending storms.
The San Luis Obispo Downtown Association announced the cancellations on its Facebook page, citing “anticipated inclement weather.”
Rain with a chance of thunderstorms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, turning into scattered showers on Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. About 1 to 1.75 inches of rain is anticipated.
Planned trick-or-treating and costume contest events have been rescheduled for Monday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating bags and maps will be available in the Union Bank parking lot at 955 Higuera St. Participating children can collect Halloween treats from 45 different businesses.
The costume contest will be at 6:30 p.m. at Union Bank. Children up to age 12 can have their costumes judged for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, call Jennifer DiSanto at 805-541-0286, ext. 11.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments