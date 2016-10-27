Ancient Peaks Winery shares ‘plethora of pumpkins’ with North County kids

One Santa Margarita winery found a way to combine spooky Halloween traditions with the sharing, caring spirit of Thanksgiving.
Ancient Peaks Winery’s Santa Margarita Ranch pumpkin crop yielded a whopping 1,200 pumpkins this year, 1,000 of which were given to area kids to be decorated or used for fall activities, according to Nina Leschinsky, director of consumer sales.
Winery workers typically grow pumpkins in the ranch’s gardens every year to use in the winery’s cafe, to give to wine club members or to sell, with proceeds going to local schools. But this fall, their crop was unusually large.
“We did have a plethora of pumpkins this year,” Leschinsky said.
Ancient Peaks again sold some of the pumpkins for charity at a U-pick patch and in the winery’s tasting room. But the winery also took some of the pumpkins on the road, delivering them to children at the Boys and Girls Club of North San Luis Obispo County, Georgia Brown Elementary School in Paso Robles, Santa Margarita Elementary School, a daycare and a church.
Leschinsky said she and other winery employees were happy to share pumpkin fun with kids around North County, especially those who might not normally be able to afford it.
“There’s probably a lot of kids in the community who don’t get to go to the pumpkin patch,” Leschinsky said.
Lindsey Holden: @lindseyholden27
Comments