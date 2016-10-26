Rain — and a chance of thunderstorms — forecast for SLO County

Storms are forecast to bring a significant amount of rain to the Central Coast on Thursday — and Halloween could be a bit soggy, too.
Rain with a chance of thunderstorms is expected Thursday afternoon and should continue as scattered showers into Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Rainfall amounts from the first storm could be between 1 and 1.75 inches, with higher totals expected along the North Coast from Cayucos to Big Sur, according to the forecast. The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for the region Thursday night, particularly for areas that have recently burned but have not received rain this season.
The forecast also said a second system could bring more rain Sunday and into Halloween on Monday, potentially dampening trick-or-treaters’ evening.
The #ECMWF & #GFS models indicate 0.75" & 1.5" of rain for the Central Coast Thursday afternoon into Friday #SLO #CaWx #PasoRobles #Avila pic.twitter.com/4ZsrpzYuIR— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 26, 2016
In the North County, Paso Robles officials are providing residents with sandbag materials and safety information ahead of the storms.
Paso Robles has made sand available at the City Streets Yard at 1220 Paso Robles St. Residents will need to bring their own shovels and bags to fill, a city news release said. Empty sandbags are available for purchase at American Builders Supply, Lowe’s, Blake’s Hardware, Orchard Supply Hardware and Farm Supply.
For more information, call Paso Robles’ Public Works Department at 805-237-3861 or visit the Emergency Services website at prcity.com/government/departments/emergencyservices/disaster-prep.asp.
In the South County, homeless individuals won’t have a place to get out of the rain this week.
The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition typically opens a warming center in the winter in advance of projected storms or cold weather, but it will be unable to this week because its permit doesn’t begin until Nov. 1.
Executive director Janna Nichols said the group set Nov. 1 as its goal for the start of the season and is still finalizing the permit to operate at the Department of Social Services office in Arroyo Grande.
The center gives South County homeless people a place to stay warm and dry out of the rain, as well as providing them with a hot meal and place to sleep.
Nichols said the warming center will be activated after Nov. 1 any time temperatures are expected to drop below 45 degrees and there is a more than 50 percent chance of rain. The coalition is still looking for winter volunteers to help man the warming center in shifts.
Comments