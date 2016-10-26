Clothing Swap-O-Rama-Rama returns to SLO

Tired of that top? Done with those dungarees?
Community members are encouraged to bring their unwanted clothing to Swap-O-Rama-Rama, Nov. 12 at the SLO Guild Hall in San Luis Obispo. The countywide clothing swap, presented by local home décor company Soul & Oak, is returning to the Central Coast after a four-year hiatus.
Participants can pick up fashionable new duds and use sewing machines on site to accessorize or update their finds. Also in store are do-it-yourself workshops on sewing, screen printing, hat making and more.
Tickets for Swap-O-Rama-Rama, which runs 1 to 5 p.m., cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
In addition, each eventgoer is asked to bring a bag of clean clothing to donate to the swap. Leftover garments will be donated to Goodwill Industries.
For more information, visit www.soulandoak.com/sloswaporamarama.
