Bakersfield man killed in head-on crash on Highway 166

A 27-yeard-old Bakersfield man was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 166 when he tried to pass on a curve and hit a big rig hauling gravel.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. just west of Tepusquet Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The driver of a Dodge van was westbound when he crossed over double-yellow lines to pass another vehicle on a curve, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The van collided with the big rig — a semi with double trailers — which spilled its load about 16 miles east of Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.
The van’s driver, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.
The big-rig driver, a 57-year-old Bakersfield man, sustained moderate injuries, the CHP said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
His name and details on his condition were not available.
Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene.
Workers cleaning up the spilled gravel, and the highway was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.
The crash was under investigation by the CHP.
Comments