1 dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 166

One person has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir, authorities said.
The crash happened about 6:25 p.m. Sunday not far from the highway’s intersection with Suey Creek Road, said Sgt. Jeff Nichols of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcycle was seen 30 feet down an embankment, according to the CHP Incident Information Page.
Sheriff’s deputies were en route to the accident, Nichols said. As of 7:40 p.m., no additional information was available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
