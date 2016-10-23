Local

Government meetings in San Luis Obispo County for week of Oct. 24

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Public hearing to amend portions of the fire and building and construction codes; adopt ordinance amending California Public Employees’ Retirement System contract for local police; consider purchasing and installing play structure at Heritage Square Park.

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve a pavement rehabilitation project contract. Council members will hear a report on Proposition 64, which would legalize recreational marijuana in California.

Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Award contract for water rate study; authorize change order for Joshua Road Pump Station Reservoir; review social media policy.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a proposed subdivision at 875 Oriole Way, on the southeast side of the city.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider permits for construction of upper-bluff tied-back wall for shoreline stabilization at 251 Harloe Ave.

Port San Luis Harbor District. Meets Tuesday. 805-595-5410. Review parking plan and cost estimates for improved parking spaces on Babe Lane.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Status report on the contract with Transitions-Mental Health Association for the 50Now program, which provides housing and supportive services for chronically homeless individuals; hearing to consider extending the marijuana urgency ordinance for up to 22 months and 15 days.

