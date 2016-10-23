Local

October 23, 2016 12:57 PM

Holiday job fair Monday looks to fill more than 75 openings

By Danielle Ames

dames@thetribunenews.com

A holiday job fair will be held Monday in Pismo Beach.

The event is hosted by employment agency Volt Workforce Solutions; the company is looking to fill more than 75 openings for the busy season at various local businesses.

Open positions include package handlers, assemblers and shipping clerks, according to a company news release. Previous experience is helpful but not necessary.

Volt offers competitive wages, full-time schedules, multiple shifts and an opportunity to gain work experience, the news release said.

The job fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn at 601 James Way in Pismo Beach. For more information, call the Volt office at 805-237-0882.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Cal Poly Rose Parade float begins its journey to Southern California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos