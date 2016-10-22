Hwy. 46 widening to cause delays, closures near Shandon

North County drivers may encounter delays and closed roadside facilities starting Tuesday, as Caltrans workers finish a Highway 46 East widening project.
The road work, which will include the removal of a protective barrier and repaving, will cause one-way reversing traffic on Highway 46 between McMillan Canyon Road and Lucy Brown Road, according to a Caltrans news release.
The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. The Shandon Roadside Rest Area will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Caltrans’ multiphase Highway 46 East widening project is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.
For traffic updates, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318, or visit dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upslo.htm.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
