Paso Robles to increase field fees for youth and adult sports teams

Paso Robles athletes soon will have to shell out more money to make use of the city’s sports fields.
The City Council has approved a field fee rate hike that will allow Paso Robles Recreation Services to charge leagues and teams more money for each hour they use the city’s facilities.
Julie Dahlen, director of Library and Recreation Services, said rising water rates and other cost increases make it tough for the city to continue to subsidize the fees.
“Should the city want to get full cost recovery, this is the right plan,” Dahlen said.
Paso Robles teams now pay among the lowest field fees in San Luis Obispo County, according to a report Dahlen presented. Youth Sports Council teams pay about $1.67 per hour, youth club teams pay $3 per hour and adult sports groups pay $6 per hour.
In comparison, Atascadero charges $21 per hour for both adult and youth teams and San Luis Obispo adult teams pay $24 per hour and youth teams a $10 processing fee. Both have an additional fee for using field lights.
The city’s new fee structure will charge Youth Sports Council teams $2 per hour — about 33 cents more per hour — and remove the previous 6,000-hour cap, after which teams were required to pay $3 per hour. Youth club teams will continue to pay $3 per hour.
Adult teams will take the biggest hit: the city will charge $12 per hour starting in January 2017 and $16 per hour in January 2018.
Paso Robles, like other cities, charges different rates for tournaments. But City Council members decided to consider changes to that fee structure at another time.
“I think we’ve still got a heck of a deal,” Councilman John Hamon said during a council meeting last week.
Council members opted for the graduated fee schedule after several softball players said an immediate $10 raise would be too much for their teams.
“It eases the pain of it,” Councilman Fred Strong said.
