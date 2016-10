Ben Bradlee Jr. and 'Weird Al' Yankovic were among those who took the stage during the closing gala of Cal Poly's two-day "100 Years of Delivering the News" celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. "Who would have guessed back in 1980 when I had barely graduated from Cal Poly, that just a short 36 years later, I was honored with this award," Weird Al said.