SLO Brew ordered to stop work on The Rock brewery

A stop-work order has been issued at SLO Brew’s new The Rock brewhouse and tasting room near the county airport after San Luis Obispo officials learned that brewing equipment had been installed outside the scope of the approved building permits.
In addition, the brewery faces fines for allowing people into the facility for a tasting event last Sunday as part of SLO Beer Week festivities.
“It’s a construction site so there are permits issued for construction, but there is no occupancy of the building allowed,” San Luis Obispo Community Development Director Michael Codron said Thursday.
Codron said staff is still completing a notice of violation for SLO Brew, which owns The Rock at 855 Aerovista Place, near Broad Street and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. The fines would be $100 per violation, but the total number of violations has not been finalized.
SLO Brew co-owner Hamish Marshall said the event was meant to be held outside, but the rain prompted event organizers to move attendees into one of the warehouse areas.
As to the stop-work issue, Marshall said SLO Brew delivered some documents to the city Thursday showing that “everything put into that building was put in per the specs, plans and permits,” he said.
“They had some concerns, we addressed them,” he added. “We assume that we’ll be back into construction next week.”
Codron said city staff, including the fire marshal, inspected The Rock on Oct. 13 and noticed that some brewery equipment had been installed that was not specifically included in the plans the city had when it approved the building permit for the site. SLO Brew has been responsive to the city’s questions, he added.
“We don’t know everything that’s been done outside the scope of the permit,” Codron said. “We’re going to meet Friday and look at the permitted plans to identify anything that’s occurred outside of that scope and get us any information we need to do our plan check and any follow-up inspections.”
The brewhouse has not yet opened to the public, but Marshall hopes it will open its doors by the end of November.
The San Luis Obispo City Council approved SLO Brew’s request earlier this year to host concerts, weddings and other events there.
The new production facility, which will expand SLO Brew’s brewing and bottling capacity, was approved last year and includes a beer garden and a taproom that will serve “comfort food.”
The stop-work order, issued Tuesday, could be seen on the doors to the brewery Thursday. Many boxes could be seen inside, but the interior of the building was dark.
Next door, another building that SLO Brew completed as part of the project has been leased to Legacy Training Center, which offers gymnastics for all ages and ninja obstacle training. The center received a temporary occupancy permit in late September and hopes to open in early November, founder and President Adam Nielson said.
Codron said the stop-work order does not affect Legacy Training Center.
He said the order was not related to the Sunday event, which drew about 60 people. The city’s building and safety supervisor was driving by and stopped to ensure the event was held safely in what Codron described as an active construction zone.
