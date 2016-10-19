Creepy clown offering ‘free hugs + pictures’ causes a fright in Grover Beach

A creepy clown hanging out on a corner in Grover Beach prompted a quick police response on Wednesday — and of course a selfie or two.
Grover Beach police responded to the corner of Oak Park Boulevard and Grand Avenue on Wednesday morning after several residents called in concerns for a man dressed as a clown standing at the corner scaring people.
When police arrived, they talked with the black-and-white bedecked clown holding a sign offering “Free hugs + pictures.”
“Officers counseled him on how to be safe and interact with the public,” Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters said. “He just thought it would be fun.”
The man was not doing anything illegal, Peters said, so no action needed to be taken.
But the police officers involved did take a moment to take a picture with the fame-seeking clown.
Peters said this was the first clown sighting the city has had since the “creepy clown” phenomenon exploded across the country in the past month.
Most recently, the clowns were spotted in Nipomo, and (often unfounded) reports of clowns across the county have been popular on social media.
Peters said residents can call the police if they think anyone dressed as a clown is involved in suspicious or illegal behavior, though he noted that it was not against the law to stand on the corner of a public sidewalk — even if you’re wearing a scary costume.
“But we’re willing to check out anything people think is suspicious,” he said.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
