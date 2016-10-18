SLO police searching for missing woman

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public’s help finding a 69-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday.
Karen McLain, who is at risk due to a medical condition, was reported missing by family members at around noon. She was last seen leaving her mother’s residence in the 2400 block of Cumbre Street.
She was with her dog and was possibly wearing purple pants and an unknown color blouse.
Anyone who has information about McLain’s whereabouts is urged to call the Police Department at 805-781-7312.
