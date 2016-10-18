San Luis Coastal to hold forums on Diablo Canyon closure

San Luis Coastal Unified School District will hold three public forums through November to discuss the impact of the proposed Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closure on the district’s schools.
San Luis Coastal will likely be one of the most impacted local groups once the PG&E power plant closes in 2025, considering the district receives nearly $9.5 million in annual property taxes from the facility — about 11 percent of the district’s total revenue.
The forums will take place in Los Osos, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. During the forums, administration staff will provide an overview of potential impacts, followed by time for residents to provide comments and ideas, according to the news release.
The meetings are all scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the following days and locations:
- Oct. 26, Laguna Middle School multipurpose room, 11050 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo.
- Nov. 2, Los Osos Middle School multipurpose room, 1555 El Moro St., Los Osos.
- Nov. 9, Del Mar Elementary School multipurpose room, 501 Sequoia, Morro Bay.
