October 17, 2016 7:27 PM

Los Osos candidates to face off in forum this week

By Nick Wilson

Candidates running for the Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors will meet at a forum Thursday at the South Bay Community Center.

The public event will feature Marshall Ochylski, Tim Staggers, Julie Tacker, Vicki Milledge and Steve Best, who are running to fill two open seats.

Ochylski is the only candidate who’s currently on the board and running for re-election.

The forum, which will be moderated by the League of Women Voters and televised on the government access Channel 20, begins at 7 p.m. at 2180 Palisades Ave.

