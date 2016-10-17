Local

October 17, 2016 1:40 PM

Diablo Canyon’s Unit 1 at half power for cooling system maintenance

By Cynthia Lambert

clambert@thetribunenews.com

Unit 1 at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach has been ramped down to 50 percent power to conduct a planned cleaning of the plant’s intake tunnels, according to a PG&E news release.

The intake tunnels are on the non-nuclear side of the plant. Unit 1 will return to full power after the work is completed, according to PG&E. The company did not specify how long the work would take.

The Unit 2 reactor continues to operate at 100 percent power.

During a normal operating cycle at Diablo Canyon, it is common for power to be reduced in order to clean cooling water system components — such as the intake tunnels — and to perform other scheduled maintenance, PG&E said in the release.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos