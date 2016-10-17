Diablo Canyon’s Unit 1 at half power for cooling system maintenance

Unit 1 at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach has been ramped down to 50 percent power to conduct a planned cleaning of the plant’s intake tunnels, according to a PG&E news release.
The intake tunnels are on the non-nuclear side of the plant. Unit 1 will return to full power after the work is completed, according to PG&E. The company did not specify how long the work would take.
The Unit 2 reactor continues to operate at 100 percent power.
During a normal operating cycle at Diablo Canyon, it is common for power to be reduced in order to clean cooling water system components — such as the intake tunnels — and to perform other scheduled maintenance, PG&E said in the release.
