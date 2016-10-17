Local

October 17, 2016 5:16 AM

Atascadero celebrates Colony Days

Atascadero Colony Days celebrated its 43rd annual event starting with a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Since 1974, the Colony Days parade has closed El Camino Real for a celebration of the founding of Atascadero, E.G. Lewis’ utopian dream, and the history of the city.

Under a light drizzle Saturday, people visited "Tent City" which features re-enactments of the early 1900s, such as washing clothes, blacksmithing and an old-time barbershop. The event also included wiener dog races, a high school marching band competition, food and games in Sunken Gardens.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos