Atascadero celebrates Colony Days

Atascadero Colony Days celebrated its 43rd annual event starting with a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Since 1974, the Colony Days parade has closed El Camino Real for a celebration of the founding of Atascadero, E.G. Lewis’ utopian dream, and the history of the city.
Under a light drizzle Saturday, people visited "Tent City" which features re-enactments of the early 1900s, such as washing clothes, blacksmithing and an old-time barbershop. The event also included wiener dog races, a high school marching band competition, food and games in Sunken Gardens.
