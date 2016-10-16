Overturned vehicles block Highway 41, CHP says

Update, 11:20 p.m.
The CHP is reporting that both lanes of Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero have reopened after two vehicles overturned Sunday night.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Original story:
Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero was blocked Sunday night after two vehicles overturned, according to the CHP.
CHP and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene, which is approximately 7 miles from Morro Bay, according to the CHP incident information page.
Cal Fire crews were assisting with traffic control, the CHP said.
The CHP reported minor injuries and property damage, but no other information was immediately available.
The incident was reported at 9:58 p.m.
Initial reports to the CHP stated that one of the vehicles was driving recklessly a high rate of speed, possibly more than 110 mph.
