Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Oct. 17

Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve tree removal permits; consider two conditional use permits for the construction of garages.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Identify streets for 2017 Street Rehabilitation Project; first reading of amendments to municipal building code regulations.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Hear reports on TEAM Lucia Mar goal and priority areas and a technology plan update; adopt resolutions in support of Proposition 51 and Proposition 55.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Briefing on the proposed Phillips 66 rail spur project and consider actions to support the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission’s denial of the project; consider bylaws for the proposed Airport Commission.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Amend building standards code and establish special permit processing for small residential rooftop solar systems and electric vehicle charging stations; approve “Pismo Voice” community outreach plan; consider retiring existing general fund debt and issuing new debt for city projects; establish off-street parking waiver program with associated in-lieu parking fees.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Memorandum of agreement between the city of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Firefighters Local 3523; review of the utility box art locations for proposed projects; San Luis Ranch development economic analysis; Climate Action Plan implementation update.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Hearing to determine annual action plan to allocated federal grant funding for Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships Act and Emergency Solutions Grant programs; consider appeal of Planning Commission’s approval of a request for the conversion of a portion of an existing olive oil processing facility to include a restaurant, tasting area, retail space and the processing of 540 tons of olives not grown on-site at 1111 Kiler Canyon Road; establish regulations for use of the sewer service area collection system in Los Osos; and consider appeal of Planning Commission approval of construction and operation of an anaerobic digestion plant to process green and food waste from the Waste Connections service area, remodel of an existing warehouse and build an addition at 4388 Old Santa Fe Road.
San Luis Obispo County Health Commission. Meets Monday. 805-781-5520. Presentations on “Gaps in services for the elderly,” and “Elder orphans: a growing population;” consider support for Proposition 56, a tobacco tax increase.
