Vote-by-mail ballots to arrive in SLO County mailboxes this week

Vote-by-mail ballots should be landing in San Luis Obispo County voters’ mailboxes this week, if they haven’t already arrived.
On Tuesday, 110,500 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out, County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said, with another 2,051 mailed since then. And the county has broken the previous voter registration record with 162,956 registered voters — and counting — as of Thursday morning.
“Where that number is going to end up as of Oct. 24 no one really knows,” Gong said.
As of this week, about 69 percent of registered voters are receiving a vote-by-mail ballot. The initial mailing was “huge,” Gong said, the highest the Clerk-Recorder’s Office has ever had.
“It keeps growing every year,” he added.
69 Percentage of registered voters in San Luis Obispo County who are receiving a vote-by-mail ballot
162,956 Number of voters registered for the Nov. 8 election so far, a SLO County record
The previous presidential election record was set in 2004, when then-President George W. Bush defeated Democratic candidate John Kerry. There were about 162,459 registered voters that year.
The deadline to register is Oct. 24 and can be done online at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration. Residents wondering whether they’re registered can check on the county clerk-recorder’s website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/clerk/elections or by calling the office at 781-5080.
Voters can request to receive a vote-by-mail ballot through the mail through Nov. 1, or they can pick one up after that deadline in person at the San Luis Obispo office at 1055 Monterey St. or in Atascadero at 6565 Capistrano Ave. on the second floor.
The Clerk-Recorder’s Office plans to open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend of Nov. 5-6 in San Luis Obispo for voters who aren’t able to make it to the polls on Election Day to either receive and fill out a ballot or drop it off.
Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and must arrive by Nov. 14. Voters should ask at the postal counter for a circle-date stamp so the date can be clearly seen, Gong said.
“We’ve been encouraging people to check on the status of their voter registration online, and it will tell you if a vote-by-mail ballot was issued or you’re a poll voter,” Gong said. “Any questions, give us a call.”
Cynthia Lambert: 805-781-7929, @ClambertSLO
