If you see smoke at Camp SLO, it’s a training exercise

Beginning Saturday, residents and motorists on Highway 1 north of San Luis Obispo may see and smell smoke as various agencies carry out structure fire training at Camp San Luis Obispo.
The training will begin Saturday morning and conclude Wednesday afternoon, according to a Camp San Luis Obispo news release.
The burn will be confined to two structures located near the facility’s military quarters.
Questions about the burn can be directed to Camp San Luis Obispo public affairs officer Capt. David Ruiz at 805-594-6605.
