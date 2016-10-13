Local Red Cross chapters get new executive director

The American Red Cross has named Kimberly Coley executive director for the Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters.
In her new role, Coley will work to promote the growth, quality and constituency of local Red Cross programs and services, in addition to improving the chapter’s ability to respond to and recover from disasters, according to a news release. She will serve all three counties of the two local chapters: San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.
Coley, an alumna of the University of Tennessee, has served as regional development director for the Red Cross’ Central California region for the past year and a half. Prior to joining the American Red Cross, Coley served as the vice president of external affairs for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast, according to the news release. She has a long history of community service and volunteering and is active in leadership roles with several nonprofit groups.
