Death notices for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

BANKS — Nancy Banks, 68, of San Luis Obispo died October 9, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler-Smith Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
ELSTON — Aria L. Elston, 88, of Santa Maria died October 7, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
GARRISON — Barbara Garrison, 90, of Templeton died October 10, 2016, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.
GREY — Steven Grey, 54, of Templeton died October 7, 2016, in an accident. Arrangements are under the direction of Benedict-Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
JOHNSON — Starr Johnson, 71, of Oceano died October 11, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
MCCALL — Jill McCall, 97, of Cambria died October 12, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Benedict-Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
