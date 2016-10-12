SLO County ballot measures address water, pot and city positions

This election’s four city ballot measures cover a range of controversial topics — from water and marijuana to whether city positions should be appointed — and hail from opposite sides of San Luis Obispo County.
In Arroyo Grande, residents will be asked if the city should be allowed to buy state water, while their Grover Beach neighbors will decide if the city can tax marijuana businesses. In the North County, Atascadero residents will be asked if the positions of city clerk and city treasurer should be appointed.
Here’s a look at all four measures:
Measure E-16: State water in Arroyo Grande
The question: “Shall the city of Arroyo Grande be authorized to purchase water from the State Water Project to supplement the city’s existing water supplies during local water emergencies declared by the Arroyo Grande City Council?”
As water levels continue to drop at Lopez Lake, the city of Arroyo Grande has been forced to consider what it would do if the lake were to reach its “no-flow” point — the point at which water will no longer flow from the reservoir into the city’s water system.
(As of Monday, Lopez Lake was 23.6 percent full, with about 11,635 acre-feet of water. An acre-foot is equal to about 325,851 gallons, or enough water to supply about three homes for a year.)
The falling levels have left the city scrambling to come up with additional sources of water to ensure full coverage through its anticipated buildout, but the city has faced significant deterrents in the form of a 26-year-old initiative from Arroyo Grande voters.
In 1990, voters passed a ballot measure that prohibited the city from participating in the California State Water Project — a pipeline and storage system that transports and shares water across the state — without first seeking an affirmative vote from citizens. That prevented the city both from buying water directly from the state and from purchasing excess state water from San Luis Obispo County or other local agencies.
At the time, the measure was meant to be a growth deterrent: Many worried that bringing in more water would start a building and housing boom in the city until the population reached unmanageable proportions.
Now city leaders are facing a persistent drought and looking for alternative water sources, but their hands are tied in regard to buying any form of state water — even water from neighboring agencies like the county because those agencies get a portion of their water from the State Water Project.
If approved, the new measure would allow Arroyo Grande to pursue buying water from neighboring agencies or from other cities around the state, though how much that could potentially cost the city is unknown.
Measure L-16: Marijuana tax in Grover Beach
The question: “Shall Grover Beach City Council adopt an ordinance establishing an annual ‘commercial cannabis tax’ on medical marijuana businesses at 5 percent of gross receipts and non-medical marijuana businesses, where permissible by law, at 10 percent of gross receipts; on cultivation and nurseries at $25 per square foot for the first 5,000 square feet and $10 per square foot thereafter? Tax is estimated to generate $1 (million) to $2 million annually, will not sunset, and may be adjusted annually by CPI.”
For the past year, Grover Beach policy regarding medical marijuana has pivoted away from the stricter stance of years past, with the current council trotting out a new, more lenient viewpoint toward medical cannabis this summer.
To go along with that, the city has begun talks of generating tax revenue off of what could be a lucrative business, especially if Proposition 64, a statewide measure to legalize recreational marijuana, passes this November.
Measure L-16 would set up a dual taxing system for marijuana businesses that open in the city. It would levy an annual charge on nurseries of $25 per square foot for their first 5,000 square feet of grow, plus $10 per any additional square foot, while separately taxing all other marijuana businesses based on their annual revenue. The tax rate for those would be 5 percent for medical marijuana-related businesses and 10 percent for recreational marijuana businesses.
The city is concurrently working on updating its land-use and zoning ordinances to figure out where it would theoretically allow certain types of cannabis businesses to operate.
If passed, the measure could generate up to $2 million annually, depending on whether the recreational marijuana initiative passes as well, or whether the city stays limited to medical marijuana operations.
Measures F-16 and G-16: City clerk and city treasurer appointments in Atascadero
The question: “Shall the office of city clerk be appointive?” and “Shall the office of city treasurer be appointive?”
The positions of city clerk and city treasurer in Atascadero have been elected positions since the city’s incorporation in 1979, but that could soon change if voters pass the respective measures.
If they pass, Atascadero would join a growing number of California cities to select their clerks and treasurers internally; Paso Robles would be the last remaining city in San Luis Obispo County where voters decide who fills the positions.
The city has said it is difficult to attract qualified and politically objective candidates for the two positions in a community of Atascadero’s size.
The city clerk records and maintains records of public meetings, certifies official documents, conducts elections, gives oaths and provides records to the public, among other duties. The city treasurer deposits, secures and maintains all public funds and trust funds; serves on the city finance committee; and is in charge of safely investing the city’s uncommitted funds.
The current positions come with a $200 monthly stipend as well as health benefits valued at $11,300 this year (and an anticipated $14,800 next year), should the person select it. The stipend is set to increase to $400 in January.
The only requirements to run for the position are being at least 18 years old, living in the city and being a registered voter in Atascadero, as per state law. The city is prohibited from creating any other requirements.
City Clerk Marcia Torgerson’s and City Treasurer Gere Sibbach’s terms expire in December 2018. Both have said they support the new measures.
