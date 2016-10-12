Decorating for Dia de los Muertos at Cuesta College

Take a look at the sugar skull creations made during a decorating workshop held at Cuesta College on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming Dia de los Muertos. The Day of the Dead is "a celebration of the ones who have passed away, so we are celebrating their lives ... in a positive way," said Diane Dee Limon of Cuesta College. There will be another sugar skull decorating activity from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on Cuesta College's North County campus in Dallons Hall, Room N3102.