Decorating for Dia de los Muertos at Cuesta College

Take a look at the sugar skull creations made during a decorating workshop held at Cuesta College on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming Dia de los Muertos. The Day of the Dead is "a celebration of the ones who have passed away, so we are celebrating their lives ... in a positive way," said Diane Dee Limon of Cuesta College. There will be another sugar skull decorating activity from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on Cuesta College's North County campus in Dallons Hall, Room N3102.
Paso Robles AirFest 2016

A look at the Cal Fire bombers, CHP aircraft and other airplanes and helicopters featured at the first-ever Paso Robles AirFest. The event was hosted by the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, and the main event on Saturday included free airplane rides for kids, entertainment, food, aircraft displays and more.

How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art

Artist Elizabeth Hudson talks about her participation in San Luis Obispo's utility box art program, which is scheduled to begin its next phase of painting in November. Hudson will paint her design, "Jacaranda Deco," over an existing painting on a utility box if the City Council approves 11 proposed designs at its meeting Oct. 18.

