Wet weekend ahead: SLO County to get rain starting Friday

Dust off your umbrellas, San Luis Obispo County — the Central Coast could get its first significant rainfall in months beginning Friday.
That’s according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, who said a series of storms moving into Northern California on Thursday should bring a third to three-quarters of an inch of rain to SLO County starting Friday and continuing through Sunday.
Along the North Coast, things would get even wetter: The forecast calls for up to 1.5 inches there, Lindsey said.
Series of storms will move into Northern California. #SLO County should receive between 0.33" & 0.75" of #rain between Friday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/iMpazjBibi— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 12, 2016
Some in SLO County already received a taste of stormy conditions this week. Lightning, thunder and scattered showers moved through the region early Tuesday morning, registering about 0.01 inch of rain at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, Lindsey said.
“If you dreamed that it rained early Tuesday morning, you weren’t imagining it,” Lindsey wrote in his forecast.
Ahead of this weekend’s storms — which are forecast to include gusty winds — Lindsey said residents should prepare for power outages by having LED candles on hand and keeping a battery-operated flashlight and radio within reach.
Outside of SLO County, some areas in Northern California could see up to 10 inches of rain, while snow levels should remain above 5,500 and 6,500 feet.
