Carbajal and Fareed to face off in forum at Cal Poly

Cal Poly will host a forum for Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed, the two local candidates running for U.S. Congress, on Oct. 20 at Spanos Theatre.
The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come basis. About 350 seats will be available to the public. Doors will close at 6:15 p.m., and the event will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Carbajal, a Democrat, and Fareed, a Republican, will reply to select questions asked by the live audience and KSBY’s social media platforms.
The event will be moderated by KSBY news anchor Carina Corral. KSBY will broadcast the first hour of the forum live on television and live-stream the entire event at www.ksby.com.
The candidates, both Santa Barbara County residents, are seeking to succeed Democrat Lois Capps, who is retiring after nearly two decades in the House of Representatives.
The 24th Congressional District includes San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and northern Ventura counties.
