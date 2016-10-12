Cayucos school board candidates to meet at forum

A forum for candidates for the Cayucos Elementary School District Board of Trustees will be Thursday at Cayucos Elementary School.
Four candidates — Steve Geil, Sherry Peckhoon Sim, Val Wright and Susan H. Brownell — are competing for two seats on the board.
The event is sponsored by the Cayucos Elementary School District and will be moderated by the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County.
The forum will be in the school gym, 301 Cayucos Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., at which time questions can be submitted; the forum begins at 6 p.m. For any questions, call 805-995-3694.
Comments