Hwy. 101 work may cause traffic delays through Atascadero

Atascadero drivers may encounter some delays on Highway 101 through Thursday as Caltrans workers wrap up roadwork in the area.
The left lane of southbound Highway 101 will be closed from San Anselmo Road to the Highway 41 southbound ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Caltrans news release.
Caltrans maintenance workers will be performing landscape work along the center median and picking up debris and litter in the area.
Drivers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.
For traffic updates, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.
Comments