Burn scheduled Wednesday between Pozo and California Valley

Cal Fire will work Wednesday with local ranchers to conduct a 75-acre prescribed burn about nine miles northeast of Pozo and 12 miles northwest of California Valley, the agency announced Tuesday.
This operation will be conducted as part of a vegetation management program to reduce hazardous vegetation in an area that’s susceptible to wildfires, as well as to improve range quality for livestock and wildlife, Cal Fire said in a news release.
People in the La Panza and California Valley area and motorists on Highway 58 and Pozo Road may see smoke from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic along Pozo Road between three and five miles southwest of Highway 58 may be delayed during active burning adjacent to the roadway.
County officials say they will monitor air pollution levels throughout the region and provide updated forecasts on the APCD website at slocleanair.org.
