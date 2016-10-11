Burn foundation relay coming to San Miguel school

The San Miguel Fire Department is hosting the annual Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation Relay this Thursday morning at Lillian Larsen School.
Fire trucks will arrive at the school track at 8:20 a.m. Following the relay the students will present a boot filled with proceeds from their fundraisers. At three assemblies, firefighters will teach students about fire prevention and safety, which is an integral part of the work of the foundation.
School board meets
The San Miguel Joint Union School District Board of Trustees meets this Thursday night at Lillian Larsen School, 1601 L St., at 6:30 p.m. For information call 467-3216 or see the agenda at www.sanmiguelschool.org.
Senior Center events
San Miguel Seniors will host the Community Potluck this evening starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to bring a dish to share. Friday evening Bingo will open at 6 p.m. with 50-cent cards and refreshments available. The Senior Center is located at 601 East 12th St.
Parade planning
The next meeting of the Christmas Lights Parade committee is next Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the San Miguel Mercantile.
The committee is looking for people with ideas and willingness to help. It’s a lot of fun and well worth the effort.
If you want to help but cannot attend afternoon meetings, call Mike Sanders at 712-9120 or see him at the Mercantile.
Rib dinner
The San Miguel Lions will host a rib dinner on Oct. 21 at the Community Center in the park off 13th Street from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners are $12. A half rack of ribs is $15; a full rack is $25.
Go to www.sanmiguelresourceconnection.com (Discover San Miguel), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
