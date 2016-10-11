SLO library closed for major upgrade

If you’ve passed by the county’s San Luis Obispo branch library recently, you may have noticed that it’s closed for a makeover.
The building at 995 Palm St. is undergoing renovations that include adding more space for the children’s area, workstations and meeting rooms, and opening up the use of the third floor to the public.
The $473,000 project, approved by the county Board of Supervisors in July, is expected to be completed and the library reopened to the public in late January or early February, said Chase McNunn, the county’s assistant library director.
“In general, we’re reconfiguring the building so that there’s less staff space and more room for public use,” McNunn said.
In the meantime, patrons may order materials from other county branches and pick them up in the far wing of the Palm Street building on the same side of the hall as the public bathroom. The public may not order materials from the San Luis Obispo branch until the new-look library is open.
Materials may be checked out using a computer, but no public computer lab will be open for use during renovation.
The improved library will include a first floor with two group study rooms featuring long conference tables for meetings and monitors to display images projected during presentations.
The first floor also will house audio and visual materials such as CDs and DVDs; patron-hold materials; a computer lab; a customer service desk and self-check machines; cafe-style seating; and staff offices.
A change is also coming to one of the most popular features of the library, the children’s area, which had been stationed on the first floor. The space for kids will move to the second floor and double in size.
“We’ll have dedicated children’s storytime and programming space on the second floor, as well as dedicated teen space,” McNunn said.
The new second floor also will house adult fiction, literacy program space and genealogy.
The third floor, which now accommodates administrative offices and is used for sorting materials, will be rearranged and opened for public use. After the renovation, it will offer sections for nonfiction, local history and reference.
The overhaul also will resolve an inefficiency that required the library to use an elevator to send returned materials to the third floor for sorting and then back down again to the first floor for shelving.
The county also is completing a $312,000 upgrade of the elevator system in a project that splits costs equally with the city of San Luis Obispo as part of a joint powers agreement. The elevator will be modernized and improved, as well as renovated for handicap accessibility.
The upgraded library will keep automated sorting on the first floor, where returned items are received.
McNunn said it has been an effort to get the word out that the library is closed except for ordering and picking up materials, and he encourages patrons to frequent other county branches.
“It’s always a challenge to make sure people know this is happening,” McNunn said. “Some people still get here and they’re surprised to see it closed, but that number is fewer and fewer.”
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
