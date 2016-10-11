Want to study at Oxford? Take the entrance exam in SLO

Students who wish to apply to the University of Oxford in England are invited to take the Oxford entrance exams at the San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
The academy is one of few open testing centers in the U.S. The next closest center is located in San Diego.
The exams will be held on SLO Classical Academy’s campus on Nov. 2. Registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register visit https://sloca.salsalabs.org/oxfordexamsatsloca/index.html.
For questions about registration, send an email to Sarah Shotwell at missshotwell@sloclassical.org.
