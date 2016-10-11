Candidates from various local races convene in Shell Beach

Sixteen candidates for various elections on the Nov. 8 ballot attended a meet and greet hosted by Save Old Shell SOS — an organization that describes itself as a “grass-roots neighborhood group” interested in issues affecting Old Shell Beach, from Dinosaur Caves Park to Vista del Mar.
The event, held Monday at the Shell Beach Veterans Hall, gave each candidate three minutes to speak before they mingled with attendees.
In attendance were U.S. House of Representatives candidates Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed; California Senate candidate Palmer Kain and a representative for incumbent state Sen. Bill Monning; California Assembly candidates Jordan Cunningham and Dawn Ortiz-Legg; 3rd District San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidates Dan Carpenter and incumbent Adam Hill; Lucia Mar Unified School District board of education candidate Karen Bright and incumbent President Don Stewart; Pismo Beach mayoral candidates Sandra Gore Nielsen and Ed Waage; Pismo Beach City Council candidates Tom Brooks Burgher II, Marcia Guthrie, Brian “Craig” Kreowski and incumbent Councilman Erik Howell.
Comments