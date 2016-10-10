Suicide Prevention Forum to be held in SLO

A free Suicide Prevention Forum, focusing on crisis support for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church at 1515 Fredericks St. near Cal Poly.
The forum is being hosted by San Luis Obispo County’s Suicide Prevention Council and Transitions-Mental Health Association. It will feature The Trevor Project, a national organization offering crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people ages 13 to 24.
The presentation will provide an overview of suicide among LGBTQ youths and the various environmental stressors that contribute to their heightened risk for suicide, offering specific ways to help improve the environment for them.
This 11th annual Suicide Prevention Forum is paid for through the Growing Together Initiative, a fund of the county’s Community Foundation.
Local stories of hope and survival and a local resources and mental health services fair will be offered at the event. Those seeking services for themselves or someone else will be able to visit with representatives from local agencies and county departments.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
