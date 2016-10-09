Tarantulas out looking for love in SLO County

With their spidey senses tingling, male tarantulas are out searching for their perfect mate, which means you and the not-so-small arachnids are more likely to cross paths.
Hikers have been warned to watch their step. Drivers may roll by them on rural roads. And while it may be tempting to pick one up, it’s not advised.
“You can actually pick up a tarantula when they’re walking, and you can put your hand down, and they’ll come along and crawl onto your hand,” said Ron Ruppert, the Cuesta College biology division chairman. “But you have to be careful of the hairs they shed because they irritate the skin.”
“They can deliver a painful bite,” he added, “but it’s not considered to be dangerous to humans”
Tarantula mating will last through the end of October, according to the National Park Service, which asks people to not touch or otherwise harass the spiders. Males have been known to search for up to four miles to find a female.
The giant arachnids weave webs just above ground, outside females’ burrows. According to the park service, mating occurs when the male approaches the female’s burrow and taps on the web strands outside the entrance. If the female is willing, she’ll come outside and receive his sperm, which he deposits on a web that she then receives and uses to fertilize her eggs.
While female tarantulas can live for up to 25 years, the average lifespan of the male is only seven or eight years. To make matters worse, female tarantulas have been known to eat the males if they linger too long after copulation.
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
