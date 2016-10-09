86th Pioneer Day Parade celebrates Paso Robles

The Pioneer Day Parade was held Saturday in downtown Paso Robles. The parade — which was themed “Harvest Moon Over Paso” — displayed dozens of antique tractors of all shapes and sizes, including horse-drawn wagons, vintage cars, military vehicles and more. The celebration also featured equestrian groups, civic groups, floats and marching bands. The parade is in its 86th year.
After the parade ended, people lined up with pots in hand for the bean feed, a Pioneer Day tradition for about 50 years. Bean feed preparation started in the early morning, when about 25 Lions Club volunteers spent four hours cooking the beans. Attendees could line up for a big bowl with a side of bread served by firefighters from the Paso Robles Fire Department, who volunteer each year.
Lions Club Chairman Larry Eastwood said they used about 1,200 pounds of beans and 4,000 bread rolls, which he estimated would feed 4,000 to 5,000 people.
