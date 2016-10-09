Diablo Canyon warning sirens to be tested this week

The early-warning system sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone will be tested Tuesday and Wednesday.
Each of the 131 sirens will individually undergo a low-volume growl test for a few seconds. No action is required by the public, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services said in a news release.
The early-warning system sirens were installed and are maintained as one of the requirements for the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to operate. The sirens also can be used for any local emergency where the public needs to take action.
During an emergency, the sounding of the sirens indicates that the Emergency Alert System has been activated and the public should tune to a local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions, the news release said.
The sirens cover an area extending from Cayucos to the north to the Nipomo Mesa in the south. This area includes the Five Cites, Avila Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Baywood Park/Los Osos, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.
For information, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/oes or call the Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5011.
