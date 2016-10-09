SLO’s Jennifer Street bridge featured in Google smartphone ad

Last year, Apple joked about naming its next Mac operating system after the city of Arroyo Grande.
This time, it’s Google that’s using a San Luis Obispo County locale to promote its latest product.
As part of its foray into the world of smartphones, Google has unveiled Pixel, which the tech behemoth boasts as having “the highest rated smartphone camera ever.”
To help make its case, the company’s “Made By Google” site uses a panorama-fisheye shot of the Jennifer Street pedestrian-bicycle bridge spanning the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in San Luis Obispo.
(To easily navigate to the photo, find the heading “The highest rated smartphone camera. Ever.” Then, click on the right image arrow to bypass a sunset shot and a photo of a bowl of berries to see the bridge in all its Google-featured glory.)
SLO County’s beautiful scenery isn’t news to area locals and visitors. But Silicon Valley seems to be learning that the picturesque Central Coast is a prime spot for promoting groundbreaking gadgets.
