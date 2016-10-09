Grass fire burns 3.6 acres along Highway 41

Crews battled a grass fire on Highway 41 near Cholame on Sunday afternoon.
The fire burned just north of the “Y” where Highway 41 meets Highway 46, Cal Fire Capt. Dave Kay said.
Crews received initial reports of the fire at 1:17 p.m. The fire’s spread was stopped at 3.6 acres at 1:52 p.m., and firefighters began mop-up duties, Kay said.
There are no injuries from the fire, and officials are working to determine its cause.
Cal Fire air and ground resources responded to the incident.
Danielle Ames: 805-781-7902
Comments