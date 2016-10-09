Government meetings in San Luis Obispo County for the week of Oct. 10

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consideration of agreement to find a buyer for the Cal-Pac Methodist campground; consider additional water restriction measures and options for water conservation programs; consider amendments to fire and building code.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approval of a sign ordinance amendment that would clarify the types of displays allowed and prohibited. The amendment is meant to help clean up the appearance of commercial areas, especially downtown.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider permits for a three-story, 18-unit apartment complex at 1176 Ramona Ave. and a two-story, three-unit apartment complex at 1258 Ramona Ave.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Approval of a memorandum of understanding for purchase of water reclamation facility site on South Bay Boulevard; receive a report on streets summit; approval of participation in Amgen Tour of California.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Hear status presentation on solid waste management efforts and policy direction; consider memorandum on water resource policy issues and approval of policy direction.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Public hearing to consider plans for the proposed Destino Paso Resort, which would be located at 3350 Airport Road.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Appeal of staff decision to approve administrative coastal development permits for a 976-square-foot single-story addition and roof deck to an existing residence at 220 Miramar Lane.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Consideration of a report on the county’s fiscal year 2017-18 financial forecast; report on the Department of Planning and Building priorities.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-5600. General Plan conformity report for the purchase and sale of a deed-restricted moderate-income affordable housing unit at 867 Humbert Ave.; consider a request from the city’s Natural Resources Program for a General Plan conformity determination in support of an open space acquisition of the 154-acre Waddell Ranch property.
Comments